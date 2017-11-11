Remembrance service were held across the county today to mark 99 years since the armistice was signed to bring an end to WWI.

Many of the country's RSAs and was memorials were well attended at 11 am on the 11th day of November; the time that peace was declared in 1918.

Armistice Day memorial service at the Auckland War Memorial Museum. Photo / Jason Oxenham.

New Zealand and Australian Prime Ministers Jacinda Ardern and Malcolm Turnbull also took part in an Armistice Day event in Danang, Vietnam, where they are both attending the Apec summit.

Turnbull and Ardern each said a few words and then stood for a minute's silence to mark not just the end of the First World War but the countries' casualties on all wars.

Preparing to lay poppies, from left, David Parker, Winston Peters, PM Jacinda Ardern and Australian PM Malcolm Turnbull. Photo / file

"It remains a New Zealand rite of passage to visit our ancestors in carefully war cemeteries in places like Belgium, Malta, Turkey and Greece," Ardern said.

"Perhaps it is these every day physical reminders that explain why New Zealanders to this day place a high premium on peace.

"We owe it to those who made the ultimate sacrifice in war not to be complacent about the peace they gifted us."

Nearly 100,000 New Zealanders served in overseas units during WWI, which lasted from July 28, 1914, to November, 11, 1918.

Of those that served, 18,058 died and 41,317 were injured.