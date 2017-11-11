Nobody has won tonight's $30 million Powerball prize, meaning it will roll over to Wednesday.

They Powerball numbers from tonight were: 18, 39, 14, 3, 26, 38. Bonus ball 40. The all important Powerball was 9.

Tonight's Powerball jackpot had some of the country's luckiest outlets inundated with punters hoping to get their hands on the winning ticket.

The manager at the country's luckiest lotto outlet - Unichem Stortford Lodge in Hastings - Nanette Woodham said extra staff had been rostered on today to deal with demand.

Forty-five first division Lotto, Powerball and Strike tickets have crossed the counter at the Hastings store, well ahead of runners up Nelson's Richmond Night N Day, with 32.

"We've got a huge following, we're one of Hastings' tourist destinations ... and once you get around $25-30m, that's when you get people who never play Lotto," Woodham said.

In 2016, a young couple from the Hibiscus Coast won $44m - the largest prize won by a single ticket. The winning ticket was sold at Dairy Flat Food Mart and Liquor in Auckland.

At the time of their win, the couple, who wished to remain anonymous, said they had just about given up on being able to buy their first home.

"As soon as I saw I had all the numbers on one line I just yelled 'holy ****!' - my boss thought I'd chopped my arm off with a saw," they said.

Other big wins included a syndicate of 10 lucky ladies who won $30m in September this year and a Wairarapa family syndicate who scooped $36m in 2009.



In 2013, a player won $33m.

On July 22 this year, a woman who bought her ticket at Botany New World became $8 million richer when she struck Powerball.

She told the Herald she hid the ticket inside a Monty Python DVD case and slept with it under her pillow before cashing it in first thing the next morning.

The regular Lotto player, who asked to remain anonymous, planned to go to bed early but saw the ticket sitting on her bedside table and checked it on her Lotto NZ app before turning in and discovered she was a major winner.