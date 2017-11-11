New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern chatted last night with US President Donald Trump, Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Mexico President Enrique Pena Nieto at the Apec leaders' gala dinner.

The leaders were dressed in their so-called "silly shirts" for the traditional photo, which was taken before the dinner in the coastal resort of Danang, Vietnam, which is hosting Apec.

Talking to reporters today, Ardern said she had not had a conversation with Trump after Trudeau introduced them. No heavy discussions took place.

At the formal dinner she sat between Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi and the wife of the Papua New Guinean Prime Minister.

She would not say whether she raised the issue of the Royhingya crisis but did talk to her about the Constitution - which prohibits Aung San Suu Kyi the right to stand for president because she has foreign born children.

Foreign Minister Winston Peters had what he called "an advantageous" position at the banquet, seated between US Secretary of State, Rex Tillerson, and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

Peters also met Russian president Vladimir.

The Vietnamese hosts served Oyster Bay Sauvignon Blanc at the dinner and a Vietnamese red wine.