A person has been pulled from the water after they went missing from a wharf in Devonport on Auckland's North Shore.

Coastguard volunteers rescued the person, who a Coastguard spokeswoman said was in a serious condition.

Rescuers have moved the person onto the Torpedo Bay wharf and are doing CPR.

A police spokesperson said emergency services were called to reports a person was missing off a wharf 3.15pm.

A St John spokesperson said a child was involved, and that they had just arrived on scene.

An eye witness said he could see police, Coastguard and a rescue helicopter hovering around the jetty on King Edward Parade.