One of Labour's newest MPs has been the victim of a brazen daylight robbery.

List MP Priyanca Radhakrishnan says her bag was snatched in the central Auckland suburb of Ponsonby yesterday afternoon.

"Chap watched me 4 a bit, jumped out of his car, snatched my handbag & drove off," she has tweeted, adding that she is "fine", but now has no phone.

Radhakrishnan had just returned from a trip to Bangladesh and said the Ponsonby mugging was "ironic" after she spent most of this week in a country with a high security alert - and was fine.

