Jacinda Ardern has been pictured with United States President Donald Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at Apec.

In a photo shared to Twitter - with the caption "#NAFTA Pijama [sic] Party" - the New Zealand Prime Minister can be seen near the pair in Vietnam.

Jacinda Ardern has been pictured with United States President Donald Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at APEC. Photo / Twitter

Trump and Trudeau don blue shirts like several other male leaders while Ardern is dressed in a white top.

She appears to have a bone hairpin featuring a koru design.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern meets US President Donald Trump, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto at APEC. Photo / Twitter

In another photo, Russian President Vladimir Putin makes an appearance, shaking hands with Trump as Ardern looks on.

The leaders are dressed in their so-called "silly shirts" for the traditional family photo which was taken before the dinner in the coastal resort of Da Nang, Vietnam, which is hosting Apec.

Ardern has been in Da Nang for the Apec summit with other world leaders.

Trade ministers blindsided by Canada's sudden and unexplained opposition to the Trans-Pacific Partnership have begun talks to try and salvage the 11-nation deal.

Reuters reported this morning that the 11 nations working on the new version of the TPP trade pact have agreed to the core elements of a deal but more work needs to be done.

Reuters said a statement was due to be made today, and it marked "a successful conclusion to talks in Vietnam", which at one stage had looked headed for failure amid resistance by Canada.