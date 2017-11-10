Rugby league fans travelling to see the World Cup New Zealand v Tonga clash in Hamilton are being warned of delays on the road after a crash.

A truck hit a barrier on the motorway near Ohinewai, north of Huntly, just after 8am on Saturday morning.

The driver wasn't injured.

Diversions are in place and drivers were warned to expect delays.

The truck is blocking the southbound lane on State Highway 1 and southbound traffic is being diverted onto Ohinewai South Rd, at the Tahuna Rd intersection.

Drivers travelling north are also being diverted on to Ohinewai South Rd, near Fisher Rd.

Police asked drivers travelling to Hamilton for the Rugby League World Cup clash to allow extra time for their journey.

The game kicks off at 5pm.