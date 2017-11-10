A person has been taken to hospital in a critical condition after a house fire in Tokoroa saw a dog and his owner suffer severe smoke inhalation.

Fire and Emergency attended the blaze on John St at 7.45pm. Tokoroa fire chief Dave Morris said the fire was contained to the kitchen and lounge but the whole home was smoke-logged.

Neigbours reported that a man living in the home hadn't emerged and Morris said they discovered him unconscious, but breathing, in his bedroom.

He was taken outside into the fresh air and given first aid and oxygen while wating for St John to arrive, Morris said.

The man's dog had also suffered smoke inhalation and required first aid and oxygen.

"The dog was like the owner, it was unconscious and had been overcome by smoke," Morris said.

Morris was unsure how the fire began and a fire investigator was on the scene.

The interior of the home was badly damaged, Morris said.

A St John spokesperson said the occupant of the house was in a critical condition and had been taken to Waikato Hospital by helicopter.