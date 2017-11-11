The family of slain uncle and nephew Raymond and James Fleet have been dealt another blow with a serious assault and hospitalisation of Raymond's young son.

The 14-year-old boy's mother Machiko Suzuki confirmed her son had been in intensive care after an incident left him seriously injured.

Suzuki rushed to Western Heights High School on Wednesday afternoon after an urgent call from a staff member.

When she arrived ambulance staff were treating her 14-year-old son who had been assaulted.

"It happened after school. I went there and the police were there but I haven't had a chance to speak to the police or his teacher because I had to go to the hospital," Suzuki said.

Police forensic team in Mamaku during the investigation into the deaths of Raymond and James Fleet. Photo / Ben Fraser.

Suzuki said her son, the oldest of two boys she shared with Fleet, was in intensive care until Thursday evening. He has since been moved onto a ward for further monitoring.

"He was taken from school in the ambulance. He has serious injuries - no broken bones but his body was injured ... liver was bleeding," she said.

"He is still in hospital, he is not really talking or anything, he has a lot of painkillers so he is very quiet and sleeping."

A St John spokesperson confirmed they had been called to Western Heights High School in Rotorua at 3.31pm on Wednesday 8 November.



A male in their teens was transported with moderate injuries to Rotorua Hospital.

Suzuki said seeing her son so badly hurt was especially hard after losing her husband and nephew just two months ago.

Raymond Fleet, 51 and his nephew James Fleet, 35, were reported missing on August 10 and a double homicide investigation was launched following the discovery of their bodies in Mamaku Forest on August 17.

Five men have been charged in connection with their deaths and are facing charges ranging from murder, manslaughter, accessory after the fact of murder, manufacture of methamphetamine and possession of substances, materials and equipment with intent.

Suzuki said her husband's death had taken its toll on the family and had hit her and Raymond's two sons hard.

"He's a good boy and he is just trying not to think about what happened to Ray. It is very sad, very hard."

Suzuki said the extended family had been very supportive and had banded together in their grief.

They had given her a lot of extra support since her son was injured she said.

Western Heights Principal Jim Gemmell confirmed the incident and sent his thoughts to the family.

"We are dealing with a serious assault that took place on Wednesday after school," Gemmell said in a statement.

"Ambulance and police were called immediately."

Gemmell said the school and Board of Trustees were following Ministry of Education guidelines and police advice as it investigated the incident.

"We have been in regular contact with the victim's family. Our thoughts are very much with them."

A police spokesperson said they were "working to determine the circumstances surrounding what has happened".