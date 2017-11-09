A man is dead after allegedly taking synthetic drugs.

The 36-year-old Hutt Valley man's death comes after news that 11 people have been hospitalised this month in the Wellington area after possibly using synthetic drugs.

There have been 17 incidents linked to synthetic drugs since November 1 in the Kapiti-Mana area alone.

Police, along with the Armed Offenders Squad, today executed a search warrant at an address in Porirua in relation to the supply of psychoactive substances, and say a man and a woman are helping them with their inquiries.

Police remain at the address, which is the subject of an ongoing search.

Police have already seized a large amount of synthetic drugs from addresses in the Hutt Valley and wider Wellington district and have arrested a number of people.

Eleven people have been admitted to Wellington Hospital in the past week and a half due to suspected synthetic drug use, including four people admitted over the space of 24 hours.

Kapiti-Mana Police said emergency services needed to be called four times between Tuesday and Wednesday afternoon.

Detective Senior Sergeant Grant Ferguson said each patient was believed to be affected by synthetic drugs.

He urged anyone using these drugs to stop immediately and contact their GP or the Alcohol Drug Helpline for help.

Hutt Valley Area Commander, Inspector Sean Hansen emphasised it was up to the coroner to determine how the Hutt Valley man died.

He urged anyone with information about synthetic drugs to contact police locally, or to do so anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.