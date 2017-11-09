A truck and trailer that plunged 10m down a bank into a river has closed a busy highway between Auckland and Tauranga.

The driver of the truck escaped unharmed after the dramatic crash on State Highway 2 in the Karangahake Gorge this morning.

Fire and Emergency northern shift communications manager Jaron Phillips said a freight truck laden with fruit plummeted into the Ohinemuri River between Paeroa and Waihi at 5am.

Firefighters helped the truck driver up the steep bank, said Phillips.

Advertisement

The truck suffered extensive damage in the crash. Photo / NZTA The truck suffered extensive damage in the crash. Photo / NZTA

The NZ Transport Agency said the road would be closed between 10pm and 2am tonight while the truck and trailer unit was removed and warned drivers to expect delays.

Waikato transport systems manager Karen Boyt said stop/go traffic management would be in place this morning so the contents of the truck and trailer could be removed.



"People should plan for their journey and use another route while this work is undertaken," Boyt said.