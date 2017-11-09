Police have arrested and charged a man following the death of two people in a crash during a pursuit on St Lukes Road, Morningside on October 23.

Connor Talaimanu, 29, and Sharina Storm Meuli, 25, were in the back seat when the car crashed.

A 22-year-old male from Panmure is due to appear in the Auckland District Court on November 16.

Tributes left at the site of a crash on St Lukes Rd. Photo / Michael Craig

He was the driver of the car, who allegedly fled police.

Detective Inspector Scott Beard said the man had been charged with two charges of reckless driving causing death and two charges of reckless driving causing injury.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

The matter is also being investigated by the IPCA.