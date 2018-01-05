The SPCA hopes that more of the 46,000 animals coming through its doors each year will find new homes. This summer, the Herald profiles animals that have been adopted and their owners as part of our My Rescue Pet series.

As far as names go, Popeye might be the most fitting ever.

Arriving at the Auckland SPCA with a ruptured eye and badly injured tail, he was sent into hospital where the vets worked to save him.

Despite having to have his eye and part of his tail removed, nothing could dampen Popeye's spirits.

He quickly recovered from his injuries and was adopted into a new home soon after.

His father, Paul Oatham, said the family fell in-love with Popeye immediately.

"We saw him and just had to have him."

They nicknamed him the Pocket Rocket because he loves to race up and down the stairs as fast as he can.

That means he also needs a lot of sleep to recharge, Oatham added, saying his favourite places to rest are on his blanket or on top of Dad on the couch.

How to adopt

If you are interested in adopting a pet from the SPCA, visit www.rnzspca.org.nz or call the Auckland SPCA on (09) 256 7300.