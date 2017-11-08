An Auckland schoolgirl is facing a long road to recovery after a school playground accident left her with a cracked skull and traumatic brain and hearing injuries.

Lucy Frost was seriously injured after she slipped sliding backwards down a handrail at one of Auckland's largest primary schools.

The 10-year-old Gladstone Primary pupil suffered a fractured skull, two brain bleeds and ear damage when she overshot the playground rail and landed on steps.

A Givealittle crowdfunding page has been set up to financially assist her relief kindergarten teacher mum Angela Love who has been at her daughter's bedside since the accident four days after the school term started on October 19.

Advertisement

To date $6000 has been raised on the page.

Family friend Liz Panoutsos wrote that the pressure was proving to be enormous on the family and funds raised would be used to help them get through this difficult time.

"This has been a traumatic couple of weeks for her and her family who are dealing with the unknown on a daily basis.

"Lucy is facing many months of slow recovery."

Love told the Herald Lucy was getting stronger each day and looking forward to starting school visits next week but it was slow going.

Her badly injured daughter had spent the first three days in Starship's High Dependency Unit before she was transferred to a neurological ward. Soon after she was discharged an unexpected spike in temperature meant she was readmitted to hospital for observation.

Luckily the Year 5 pupil did not need an operation but it was expected to take up to a year for her head injury to heal.

Love said it was an unfortunate playground accident.

"She shouldn't have been doing that [sliding down the handrail]," she said.

Her daughter now needed lots of rest and quiet time to get better.

In the meantime her grateful mum has been overwhelmed by the outpouring of support from the crowdfunding, school and the local community.

She said it was difficult to express the extent of love and kindness showered over her family.

Said Love: "The difference will be incredible. It's blown me away. The pressure has been taken off me."

Gladstone Primary principal Dave Shadbolt said there an investigation into the playground accident had already taken place.

While removing the railing was not an option the school's property manager had put holes in the railing and inserted large smooth bolts to deter children from sliding down the pole.

On Saturday eight-year-old schoolboy Justin Reid suffered severe head injuries and later died in hospital after falling through the roof of a Palmerston North school.