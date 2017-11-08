A New Zealand preacher who once said gay people should be shot in the head and that Kiwi PM Jacinda Ardern belonged in the kitchen has packed up shop - and moved to Australia.

Pastor Logan Robertson has announced via Facebook that he and his family had moved to Brisbane and had "planted" a new church in the city.

The controversial figure was detained at the airport for nine hours on Monday, which he said "wasn't a good start".

Robertson, of Auckland's WestCity Bible Baptist Church, was "unapologetic" over his anti-gay comments from a sermon in July.

"My view on homo marriage is that the Bible never mentions it, so I'm not against them getting married," Robertson told his congregation.

"As long as a bullet goes through their head the moment they kiss ... Because that's what it talks about - not homo marriage but homo death."

In a video on May 22, Robertson called for New Zealand to introduce the death penalty for gay people.

"We believe that sodomy (homosexuality) is a sin and an abomination before God, which God punishes with the death penalty," his website states, linking to controversial Faithful Word Baptist Church pastor Steven Anderson.

"No sodomite (homosexual) will be allowed to attend or join WestCity Bible Baptist Church."

He has claimed he doesn't let his wife vote and that newly appointed New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern should "get in the kitchen where women belong".

It was a "curse for a nation to have a woman ruling over them", he said.

"She needs to shut up and go home and get in the kitchen where women belong and bake a cake for her boyfriend," Robertson said in a recent sermon.

New Zealand police said they took Robertson's anti-gay comments "very seriously", but an investigation was dropped because they found no evidence of a crime.

"We have considered the appropriate legislation and sought a legal opinion on the matter and we are not in a position to pursue the matter any further, as no criminal offence has been committed," a police spokesperson said this year.

The church is an independent organisation that Robertson founded.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, he said he would remain pastor at his Auckland church, which would become "a satellite church".

Robertson hit the headlines in 2014 when he told Christian author Jim Marjoram he would pray for his suicide because he was gay.

Robertson has been contacted for comment.