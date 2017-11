A person has been found dead on the rocks at Whangarei Heads in Northland, police say.

The body was found at around 6.15pm. Police are conducting enquiries to establish what has happened, a spokeswoman said.

No further information was available at this stage, she said.

Fire and ambulance crews are also at the scene. The person is understood to have been found near Kauri Mountain Rd on the eastern side of the Whangarei Heads peninsula.