Much of the country has already been hammered by wild weather this week but it's not over yet.

The MetService has issued a severe weather outlook for the top of the country for the start of the weekend.

On Friday and Saturday a deep low is expected to move slowly southeast to the north of New Zealand while a ridge of high pressure covers the south.

MetService forecaster Hordur Thordarson said Gisborne, the Bay of Plenty, Coromandel, Auckland and Northland were likely to get heavy rain on Friday and Saturday which could reach warning amounts - more than 100mm within 24 hours.

That would also be accompanied by strong southeasterly winds, and possibly gales, in the same areas.

Thordarson said the wet, windy weather was likely to clear on Sunday, making way for a fine start to the week.

"It's looking like we'll get a ridge of high pressure and settled weather into the beginning of next week."

Image / Metservice Image / Metservice

He said the forecast for the weekend was fairly normal spring weather although there could be slightly more rain than usual.

This comes after the south of the country was hammered by winds of up to 154km/h and a dumping of snow on Tuesday night and yesterday morning.

People were forced to flee homes and camping spots, while a boat that was washed ashore hampered rescue efforts.

Tens of thousands of people were without power.

At Dobson, on the West Coast, a trampoline was picked up and thrown into a power line, sparking a fire in a transformer.

Roads were closed, blocked by toppled trees and snow drifts, and storm-force gales peeled roofing-iron off homes.

In the Nelson region freedom campers had to flee their Mapua spot when a large storm surge stranded them in knee-deep water.

The storm caused major power cuts on the West Coast, Nelson, Marlborough and parts of the South Island's east coast.

In the Nelson suburbs of Tahunanui and Monaco firefighters responded to reports of sea surge but had to continue on foot when they found Martin St blocked by a catamaran.

Worst hit

• Maximum wind gust: 154km/h at Mt Kaukau in Wellington

• Most rain in an hour: 33mm at Mt Taranaki

• 20cm of snow recorded at the Homer Tunnel, Fiordland