A tenancy tribunal adjudicator yesterday reserved his decision on whether Jason Whaitiri, a candidate in this month's Hastings District Council byelection, was entitled to evict his 79-year-old mother from the family home, which he purchased from his parents in 1997.

An earlier attempt at mediation between Mr Whaitiri, his mother Mei Whaitiri and siblings, including Ikaroa-Rawhiti MP and Minister of Customs Meka Whaitiri, failed to reach a resolution on the dispute that arose prior to an eviction order being issued to Mrs Whaitiri in June this year, giving 90 days to vacate the house.

It came to a head earlier this year when Mr Whaitiri wanted to raise the rent from $200 to $280 a week, and engaged Pukeko Rental Managers to take over the property management.

He said that in February his wife was out of work in order to study and that they needed more income as they were only living on one salary and had rent on their own house to pay.

Advertisement

They had had the property appraised and found that the current market rental rate was between $340 and $360 a week, so considered the $80 increase reasonable.

The tribunal held in the Hastings District Court yesterday heard that Mr Whaitiri's parents sold him the house for a price below market rate.

In his opening address, counsel for the respondents Scott Smith said Mrs Whaitiri, who modelled for one of Hawke's Bay's most well-known tourist attractions, Pania of the Reef statue, and husband Wiremu, who died at the end of 2015, were worried that unlike his siblings Mr Whaitiri, the youngest in the family, did not own his own house.

"They decided to sell it to him at a discounted price on the basis that they could live there for the rest of their lives.

"At a family meeting in 1998 his siblings raised concerns about their parents' future, and Jason assured them his parents could live there until they either chose to move or passed on - this agreement was not documented - they did not see the need at the time, which is regrettable," Mr Smith said.

Siblings Meka Whaitiri, Robert Whaitiri and Joanne Rowe gave evidence at the hearing, and all attested that several family meetings had been held regarding the welfare of their parents, including seeking assurances from Mr Whaitiri that they would be able to remain living in their family home.

The tenancy situation was formalised between Mr Whaitiri and his parents with a residential tenancy agreement in 2012, stipulating rent to be paid of $200 a week.

When giving evidence Mr Whaitiri was asked if he recalled a family meeting held soon after he bought the house in 1998 when he said his parents would be able to remain living at the house.

He said he did not.

"We have had many meetings about my parents - that specific one I do not remember.

"There may be other meetings they are getting confused with but I have made no assurances about lifelong occupation."

Mr Whaitiri said he was saddened it had come to this point, while negotiating the increase in rent.

"What I wanted was a tenancy agreement for market rent and mum could live there but the allegations about life tenancy are disturbing for me - it's clouded the issue.

After the hearing he said all the proper protocols had been followed since engaging the property manager.

"It's sad for us because now there's a rift in the family."

Adjudicator Bryan King reserved his decision in order to give himself time to consider the matter more fully.

Ikaroa-Rawhiti MP and Minister of Customs Meka Whaitiri said it was a "sensitive time" for all involved.

Ms Whaitiri said it was "premature to make a comment on something that we don't know the outcome of."

"We want to respect the tribunal process. It is a trying time for the family and I will comment once the adjudicator makes his decision."

"It is a personal family matter and I want what is in the best interest of my 79-year-old mother.