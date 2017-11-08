Police have launched a homicide investigation following a shooting in Auckland on Saturday.

A man was shot in the head in the suburb of Blockhouse Bay at 1am on November 4.

Police initially said they weren't seeking anyone in relation to the death.

Today Detective Aaron Pascoe from Auckland CIB confirmed a homicide investigation was underway.

"The man is known to police and police are speaking with a number of people who are helping with enquiries," Pascoe said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Avondale CIB on (09) 8205784.

Alternatively, information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.