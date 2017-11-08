The son of a West Auckland harness racing trainer killed in a crash says his dad will be driven around his beloved trotting track one last time before being laid to rest.

Kumeu local Errol Downey was one of two men who died following the crash on Access Rd in Kumeu just before midnight on Saturday.

St John Ambulance rushed to the scene at 11.49pm after reports a car had crashed into a tree. Police said on Wednesday inquiries into the cause of the crash are ongoing.

The 58-year-old is being remembered by friends as "Kumeu's oldest teenager" and by his son as a fun-loving dad.

His son Roydon, 30, said he had inherited his dad's passion for harness racing, and he was now the president of the club where the pair trained.

His dad also loved riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle and had a big group of fellow bikies he spent time with.

"They were his second family," Roydon said.

Roydon was the eldest of Errol's three kids. He had split from his wife and the children's mother Dianne over a decade ago, however Roydon said the kids had a close relationship with their dad.

His younger brother Nathan lived in Napier and his sister in Warkworth but they had both rushed back to Kumeu to help organise the funeral.

It was Errol's love of horses that led Roydon to the Kumeu Trotting Club and Equine Training Centre, where the pair trained horses.

The club's track manager Ken Sefonte had trained with Errol for around 20 years. He described Errol as being very sociable and a confident handyman.

"There wasn't anything he couldn't do - according to him, anyway."

He had a property just across the road from the trotting club, where he trained when he wasn't busy with the local painting and decorating business he owned and operated.

Errol had belonged to an old motorcycle club in Kumeu too, and Sefonte said he used to go on trips up to Kaitaia.

"He lived life to the fullest - everything had to happen today.

"He was Kumeu's oldest teenager."

Roydon and his siblings had organised a funeral for Friday, which would be carried out in true Errol fashion.

"We'll do a convoy with the casket with his bikie friends following and go around the trotting track that he loved so much," Roydon said.

"I'm expecting there'll be 40 or so bikes."

Downey is one of half a dozen killed, and more than a dozen injured in a shocking few days on our roads.

Five deaths were caused by three different crashes between Friday afternoon and Sunday morning.

On Tuesday, New Plymouth man Wallace Flay was killed in a collision on State Highway 3 when a ute, a light truck and a cyclist all collided near Bell Block.

A crash in Northland near the Towai Tavern on Friday afternoon was the beginning of a night of carnage on New Zealand roads. A female died when her southbound car crossed the centreline on SH1and collided with two other vehicles.

Two men and two women from the northbound vehicles also suffered moderate injuries.

A two-car crash involving a long-haul PBT Group truck and a van on State Highway 65 in the South Island's Buller District claimed the life of Motueka local Davila Renee Koroi.

In a statement, police extended their sympathies to Koroi's family and friends.

Two other people - a man and a woman - were rushed to hospital as a result of the crash, which was under investigation by the Serious Crash Unit.

One person died and four others suffered injuries later that afternoon after a three-vehicle crash in South Canterbury.

The accident happened on Waimate Highway, State Highway 1, near Morven.

And three pedestrians were killed by trains in two separate incidents later that night.

A person was killed by a train in Hornby, near Christchurch, around 9.30pm.

And two pedestrians were killed on a level crossing in Papakura at the Boundary Rd railway crossing shortly before midnight.

On Wednesday night the road toll stood at 323 - inching closer to last year's total number of 328 crash fatalities.

The total number of fatalities in 2016 was the highest it's been since 2010, when 375 died on our roads.