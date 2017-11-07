Parliament officially kicks off today with the Governor General reading out the Speech from the Throne - the speech prepared by the Government which sets out its agenda for the term ahead.

After that, politicians will begin debate on that speech this afternoon - a 17 hour long debate over several days which will include the new MPs' maiden speeches.

The Government enjoys the confidence of a clear majority in the House or Representatives, and the confidence of a majority of voters, Dame Patsy said in her Speech from the Throne at the State Opening of the 52nd Parliament.

"The programme I outline today will be ambitious.

"In the last nine years, New Zealand has changed a great deal. Ours is a great country still, but it could be even greater. No one should have to live in car or on the street, no one should have to beg for their next meal ... that kind of inequality is degrading to us all."

Dame Patsy said the Government would build a prosperous and fair society, valuing all cultures and human rights, where everyone can have decent work and housing.

The Government would reduce net debt to 20 per cent of GDP within five years while lifting wages and reducing inequality.

"It will encourage the economy to flourish, but not at the expense of natural resources or people's well being."

A review of the tax system will look to better support the regions and exporters, and ensure that multi-nationals pay their fair share - but significant changes to the tax system will not take affect until the 2021 tax year.

Dame Patsy said the Government wanted New Zealand to be more than a "low-wage economy".

The Government will increase productivity, not but simply through more people and using natural resources in an unsustainable way. It will look into other avenues, such as new technologies.

She said climate change is the greatest challenge facing the world.

"New Zealand must do its part, as the cost of doing nothing is too high." The net zero carbon law and independent climate commission will keep New Zealand on track for this goal.

She said the Government will support industries moving to more sustainable practices.

A new Government-backed Green Investment Fund of $100 million will help new sustainable industries flourish.

"Our lakes and rivers need to be restored ... to a swimable state within a generation," Dame Patsy said.

Government support for irrigation will not grow, while water exporters will pay a royalty.

"Other environment initiatives include a commitment to minimise landfill and a fund to take action on old tyres.

"There will be no new mines on conservation land."

She said housing pressure and infrastructure, the Government will adjust immigration.

"State house sell-offs will stop, and the state will take the lead on building affordable houses."

Kiwibuild will build 100,000 affordable houses over 10 years, half of them in Auckland.

"This work will begin immediately as part of this Government's 100-day plan."

A rent-to-own scheme will be developed, and new standards will be brought in to ensure homes are dry and insulated.

The Government will dive into the issue of the 290,000 children who live in poverty without adequate care and housing.

"Child poverty is a moral issue, but it is also an economic one."