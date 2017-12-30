The SPCA hopes that more of the 46,000 animals coming through its doors each year will find new homes. This summer, the Herald profiles animals that have been adopted and their owners as part of our My Rescue Pet series.

"Hi my name is Roxy. My owner can't look after me, can you?"

This note was found on the collar of 10-year-old Jack Russell, Roxy, who was found running around Howick in Auckland.

Reaching out to the public, the SPCA hoped someone would come forward with more information about the dog - to no avail.

Having recently lost their 17-year-old Jack Russell, Colin Stokes and wife Jenny went to the SPCA to find a new dog.

Upon their arrival, a staff member introduced them to Roxy and the rest, as they say, is history.

Roxy walked out the door without looking back and is fitting into her new family well.

"She sits in the passenger seat of the truck demanding attention from everyone," Colin said.

"She's part of the family and already has us wrapped around her paw."

How to adopt

If you are interested in adopting a pet from the SPCA, visit www.rnzspca.org.nz or call the Auckland SPCA on (09) 256 7300.