An Auckland couple is offering $350 to the Uber driver stung with a hefty wheel clamping fee at Ponsonby's Bashford Antiques on Friday night.

Jeff and Jaye McGregor got in touch with the Herald after seeing Monday's story and thinking the young man was probably one of the least likely people to be able to absorb the cost.

The Browns Bay couple, who have two young children, said they could remember what it was like to work hard on a low wage and wanted to help out.

"My wife and I put ourselves in the shoes of the delivery driver, obviously looking to earn money at a very low wage," McGregor told the Herald.

"We thought about when we were starting our business - she worked two jobs on barely minimum wage and it took its toll."

The couple run a digital analytics company, and McGregor said while they didn't have a great deal of money, it was easier for them to shoulder the $350 cost than an Uber driver.

He said most Uber drivers he had spoken to told him they worked two jobs to make ends meet.

In a video shot by a concerned member of the public, the unidentified driver can be heard saying he was only making $5 for the delivery.

He had to call a friend to transfer money into his account as he did not have enough, but even then Bashford Antiques director Michael Organ wouldn't budge.

"If he is going to be earning a living driving then he is going to be respecting property rights full stop," he said on Monday.

The Ponsonby store's car park is a hot spot for clamping, with Organ once charging a couple $760 after they parked there while getting dinner nearby.

The incident prompted watchdog Consumer NZ to call for clamping to be banned.

Jeff McGregor said he also remembered being clamped as a young man right before Christmas, and how difficult it had been for him to find the $200 he needed to have his wheel released.

"Not only is it the cost to him of the $350, it's the opportunity cost. That would have taken up his time and he wouldn't have been able to earn money."

The McGregors have asked for the Herald to arrange for them to reimburse the driver the full amount he paid if the man comes forward.