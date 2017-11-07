Justice Minister Andrew Little announcement on Teina Pora historic miscarriage of justice Posted by nzherald.co.nz on Tuesday, 7 November 2017

Teina Pora, who was wrongfully imprisoned for 20 years, will receive an extra $1 million in compensation, Justice Minister Andrew Little has announced.

Pora was wrongfully convicted of the 1992 rape and murder of Susan Burdett. He spent 20 years in jail before being released on parole in 2014.

The Privy Council quashed his convictions in 2015, and in 2016 he received $2.52 million and a government apology, but the High Court ruled that the amount should be adjusted for inflation.

The previous National Government had reserved the right to appeal.

"Teina Pora will receive an extra $988,099 as an inflation adjustment, bringing the total compensation package to $3,509,048.42," Little said this morning.

"Additionally Pora will receive $45,000 in costs from his successful judicial review of the last National Government's refusal to inflation adjust.

"Teina Pora was the victim of one of New Zealand's worst miscarriages of justice. He was robbed of more than two decades of his life."

"He was robbed of more than two decades of his life, languishing in prison for crimes he did not commit. These were years when Mr Pora could have been working to build his future and his family.

"I am grateful to Teina Pora for his positive engagement with the new Government, and we wish him all the best for a better future."

Little said Cabinet agreed to the figure on Monday, and last night Pora's representatives accepted the offer.

"I'm pleased to say that this matter is at an end ... now justice has been done."

Little said Pora's case was unique.

"He was convicted at a young age, having served 20 years for crimes that it was pretty obvious he did not commit."

Officials went away and did a calculation from 2000, when the dollar amounts to July August 2017

Pora's lawyers had previously indicated that an actuary had estimated the inflation-adjusted amount to be about $600,000.

Little said his advice was for an amount substantially more than that.

"I can't explain what their advisers were doing, but I went back to my officials [and said] 'let's work out what a proper inflation adjustment is'.

"I took advice on that. [The amount] been blessed by Treasury."

Little said Cabinet also agreed to a review of the compensation guidelines.

Little said a Criminal Cases Review Commission would be set up in the next year or two - part of Labour's coalition agreement with New Zealand First.

"I'm very keen to see the establishment of the Criminal Cases Review Commission, which will be a more systematic, less ad hoc way of going about claims on injustice."

He said he started the process of righting this wrong as soon as he was made Justice Minister.

He praised the previous Government for approving the initial compensation, but there was "disappointment they declined to make the adjustment for inflation".

"[Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and I] were both determined to put this right."