A wheelchair-bound bank robber has pleaded guilty to threatening to detonate an explosive in the same Auckland office block he held up in a dramatic five-hour siege.

Sean Clifford Nicholas, 46, appeared in the High Court at Auckland this morning and pleaded guilty to intending to cause significant disruptions to the civilian population of New Zealand.

The court heard that on June 19 Nicholas threatened to detonate an explosive within Central Park Building 10 on Great South Rd.

Nicholas had been released from Mt Eden Prison on June 8, and also pleaded guilty to breaching his release conditions. Another charge was withdrawn.

Advertisement

In 2013 Nicholas held up the Westpac branch on Great South Rd during a dramatic five-hour armed siege.

Nicholas' wheelchair outside the Westpac branch he held up in 2013. Photo / Sarah Ivey Nicholas' wheelchair outside the Westpac branch he held up in 2013. Photo / Sarah Ivey

The June 17 siege started when Nicholas entered the bank in a wheelchair at about 4.30pm and threatened to harm himself.

There were nine people inside the bank, while dozens of people - including 10 children at the Lollipops Educare centre - were told by police to barricade themselves inside their buildings.

Police negotiators at the time could be heard saying: "Sean, you're surrounded. Sean, we need to finish this now. Put the gun down. Put the firearm down, come outside and we can help you'."

The siege ended with Nicholas' arrest after his father asked his son to give himself up.

Justice Matthew Downs remanded Nicholas in custody until his sentencing for the bomb threat on December 8.