Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and her partner Clarke Gayford are encouraging the public to make a donation ot the SPCA in memory of their car Paddles, which was killed by a vehicle yesterday.

The PM's office confirmed Paddles died on Tuesday evening after being hit by a car.

Paddles, a ginger SPCA cat, had become a celebrity in its own right, and a Twitter account had been established in its name.

The creator of Padddles' Twitter account said they had spoken to Gayford, who asked that people make a donation to the SPCA if they wished to remember the feline.

Just spoke w Paddles’ Dad, @NZClarke. If you would like to remember Paddles you are most welcome and encouraged to donate to the NZ SPCA. 😽 — Paddles (@FirstCatofNZ) November 7, 2017

Ardern had joked that Paddles was a "polydactyl", with extra claws that look like opposable thumbs, and ran the account itself.

Paddles the cat celebrates the election result with Jacinda Ardern at her home in Pt Chevalier. Photo / Twitter Paddles the cat celebrates the election result with Jacinda Ardern at her home in Pt Chevalier. Photo / Twitter

The account tweeted this morning: "V sad PR Guy here. Tysm for loving Paddles, the whole world will mourn her. Not bad for a lil SPCA puss."

Ardern's partner Clarke Gayford said Paddles had nearly derailed her call with US President Donald Trump by running into the room and miaowing loudly.

"As the call was transferred our cat (yes that bloody cat) came flying through the cat-flap. She leaped up onto the chair next to Jacinda and began announcing her very squawky arrival. There was a flurry of action as I tried to hustle it into the next room while quite literally the leader of the free world was connected through to our little home in Pt Chev."

Gayford had expressed surprise at Paddles' rise to stardom, noting that a friend had sent him an article about his cat in a Danish newspaper.

Even the Huffington Post described Paddles as "the most powerful cat In New Zealand".

Vanity Fair had also reported on Paddles' fame.

The @FirstCatofNZ is helping establish Jacinda Ardern as the latest hip, cool world leader that America wish it had https://t.co/q04lvMbWl7 — VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) October 25, 2017

Ardern also lost her grandfather recently, attending his funeral on the final day of the election campaign.

Social media has lit up as people posted their feelings about the loss of Paddles.

Adrian Jenkins: "So sad! Bring on a state funeral and we need a replacement ASAP. We have to have a first cat!"

Warren Edgecombe: "Gareth Morgan reaps his revenge".