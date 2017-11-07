A convicted killer found dead in his NSW cell six months before his expected release died from natural causes involving complications from his morbid obesity and use of multiple psychotropic medications.

Edward Haenga, 37, was in custody at the privately run Junee Correctional Centre since 1997 and was transferred to Long Bay Correctional Complex less than a month before he was found dead in his cell on June 9, 2013.

In his inquest findings and recommendations published on Tuesday, deputy state coroner Derek Lee said the cause of death was cardiac arrhythmia.

"Mr Haenga died from natural causes in circumstances where complications from his morbid obesity and his use of multiple, concurrent psychotropic medications which carried the risk of QT interval prolongation, contributed to him suffering a fatal cardiac arrhythmia."

The New Zealand-born prisoner, who weighed 199kg when he died and suffered a number of physical and mental health conditions, was due to be released in December 2013.

Among numerous conclusions, the coroner found the general health care provided to Haenga was appropriate but the medication regime was, in general terms, not clinically ideal.

He recommended the Junee centre's operators, the GEO Group, review its medication administration policy to ensure it accurately reflects the Justice Health Medication Guidelines.

The coroner acknowledged the dignity shown by the prisoner's father, Pepe Haenga, who had described him as being more like a best friend than his son.

