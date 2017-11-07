A person is dead after a blaze tore through a garage sleepout in South Auckland early today.

Fire and Emergency northern shift communications manager Paul Radden said fire broke out in the Mangere East property about 2.10am.

The alarm was raised by an eagle-eyed security officer at Kings College who spotted flames coming from the Rosella Rd residence across the railway tracks.

Four fire crews battled the blaze before making the tragic discovery as they searched the badly damaged building.

Advertisement

Radden said a second search was carried out to make sure no other people had been trapped and lost their life in the deadly blaze.



Specialist fire investigators were due back at the sleepout at first light to work out how the fire started.

Before midnight a Courtney Cres home in the same suburb was gutted by fire.

Radden said everyone inside the house managed to escape the blaze but St John ambulance staff treated one person for smoke inhalation.