Police have released CCTV video following a recent spate of indecent assaults in Napier, Taradale and Havelock North.

Police are seeking public assistance to identify the man in the CCTV video footage, which has been posted to the Eastern District Facebook page.

The man is described as "a person of interest" in the investigation into an indecent assault on a woman on Burns Road in Napier on Sunday, November 5.

Hawke's Bay Police were investigating several indecent assaults against women in public places in the Napier Hill, Taradale and Havelock North areas in the last few weeks.

Police Area Commander Inspector Dave Greig said officers needed to identify and speak to this person as quickly as possible as he might have information relevant to the investigation.

"We have already received a good response from members of the public to our appeal for information and release of CCTV images of this man.

"We are looking into the information provided to us already, but hope that this video footage will give people a better chance to recognise this man and help us to identify him.

"Information provided by members of the community is critical to resolving offences such as this and preventing further assaults, so please do come forward if you can help," Greig said.

Information could be passed to the Hawke's Bay CIB on 06 211 3872, or anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.