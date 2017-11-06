National has scored a victory over Labour on the opening day of Parliament - securing a key concession after threatening to derail the election of Trevor Mallard as Speaker.

National has forced Labour to back down on its plan to have 96 select committee places. There will now be 108 places - the number National had wanted.

Bill English confirmed the deal, saying his party would also get five chair positions.

"The Government came to Parliament disorganised and took the risk of losing the vote of Speaker.

"It was unprecedented. I've never seen that on the day of electing a Speaker where the proceedings of Parliament were disrupted."

The election of the Speaker is normally straightforward and comes straight after all MPs swear an oath of allegiance.

However, in what is an embarrassing oversight for the new Government, at least five of its MPs were absent.

That meant it lacked the numbers to have Mallard elected, and things threatened to go pear-shaped when National MP and shadow leader of the House Simon Bridges raised a point of order.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Winston Peters and Trade Minister David Parker are on their way to Manila for Apec. Green MP Gareth Hughes was also absent, as were Labour MPs Poto Williams and Priyanca Radhakrishnan.

"Where's Winston when you need him?" Bridges taunted the Labour benches.

"Get used to it," another National MP commented.

After hurried discussions between Bridges and Labour's leader of the House Chris Hipkins, Mallard was finally confirmed as the new Speaker.

The protest from National comes during a heated dispute with Labour over the number of select committee places for MPs, and National accused Labour of eroding democratic rights.

It has been normal for places on select committees to be roughly equivalent to the size of Parliament, or about 120 MPs.

However, Parliament's standing orders committee, which included National, agreed in July there would be merit in cutting the number of select committee places to 96.

Labour stuck with that number, which would mean 11 National MPs would miss out on being on a committee.

Labour's leader of the House Chris Hipkins referenced comments by Bill English that the National Opposition would use its size to create "more tension and pressure" in Parliament, particularly through the select committee process, saying, "it's not our job to make this place run".

Today, Bridges said he could see the situation unfolding as the swearing-in was happening, so raised it with the Leader of the House.

He said it was "very pleasing" to have resolved the issue over the select committee posts.

"It means we can scrutinise things."

National had only one MP away - David Carter - and the Government parties had at least five absent.

"I think they've learned a lesson. I hope they've learned a lesson."

Bridges said National could have caused more problems by forcing lengthy debates rather than allowing procedural motions to go through.

English said there would be further opportunities for deals as Labour tried to hasten its 100 Days programme through.

He said it would be "extremely bad faith" if Labour did not go ahead with the subcommittee deal.

Bridges, who brokered the deal, said the extra select committee roles would be better for New Zealand.

"We would have been reasonable on these issues of select committees. [The Prime Minister's] team weren't. They were dismissive, they were arrogant, and that meant that we've had to take some of the measures you've seen today. I think they've learned a lesson."

English denied his party had blackmailed the Government.

"Not at all. The Government is there to run the House, and the whole point of being the Government is that you've got the numbers.

"The Government didn't know what numbers it had, didn't know whether it could elect the Speaker, and essentially sought our support."

He said if the Government went back on its word, it would be "extremely bad faith".