This is the man police are seeking after a woman badly injured in a car crash was robbed of her iPhone and wallet.

Police are hunting a three people who allegedly stole from the woman as she drifted in and out of consciousness after being involved in a car crash.

CCTV security footage of a man thought to have been using the woman's credit card - among the stolen items - has been released online in a bid to bring the thieves to justice.

Police want to speak to this man in relation to the robbery of a car crash victim.

The footage was posted on Facebook by the husband of Shevaughn Johnstone, 39, who was seriouly injured in a car accident in Papakura last Thursday afternoon.

Police confirmed to the Herald that the footage - and the man in the video - was part of their investigation into the incident.

Although they had not passed the footage to Johnstone's family, a spokesman acknowledged they were looking for the man in the video.

In the clip, he wears a light grey Nike-branded sweat-shirt and sunglasses.

His right arm appears to have a blue cast on it.

Police confirmed they were looking into the incident after Murray Howell, the victim's partner, posted an emotional plea on social media asking people to bring those involved to justice.

He called those involved, believed to be a man and two others - including a woman - "true scum.''

As his wife lay injured in her car, the group allegedly stole her handbag, her wallet and an iPhone 6.

They then made several purchases at a number of shopping outlets and petrol stations in Papakura and Takanini using a debit card that had been in the wallet.

"You sons of a b*tch were spending her money before she even made it to the hospital,'' he wrote.

Police are urging anyone who may have witnessed the incident or know where those involved are to make contact immediately.

• Contact Papakura Police: (09) 295 0200 or CrimeStoppers Anonymous: 0800 555 111.