Former deputy prime minister Paula Bennett is taking on an online satirist at his own game.

Bennett has finally made good on a threat to look down the barrel of a camera hamming it up in a Facebook video message exactly the same way impersonator Tom Sainsbury begins his increasingly popular missives mimicking the former minister.

Sitting in the passenger seat of a car "Mama Bennett" talks to camera as she carpools with her besties former cabinet ministers Amy Adams, Nikki Kay and Maggie Barry.

The hilarious "Carpooling sweeties" clip sees the smiling backseat trio wave to the camera as references are made to fictitious issues from Sainsbury's satire videos that gained traction during the recent election campaign.

"Hi Sweeties, it's Paula Bennett," greeting viewers from the front passenger seat, "I'm out with my best girlfriends."

The 33-second video from inside a car makes specific reference to a spat between the former Conservation minister and Bennett over eating kereru in a panini.

A key friend missing from the line up - "Judy Collins" - painted by Sainsbury as a popular choice with gun owners and evangelicals - gets special mention from Bennett who calls out: "Judy, good to see you" closely impersonating the manner of her satirist.

The video is fast going viral amassing more than 82,000 views and shared more than 100 times within hours of being posted.

Jessie Faulkner posted: "DYING (although what are they eating and drinking! (Paninis and bowl lattes obvs))."

"I thought this was that guy who imitates her but it was actually her hahaha," wrote Sophie Brokenshire.

"Can't believe her and Maggie Barry have made up," posted Ashleigh Cornish.

Others had trouble working out if it was really Bennett or Sainsbury.

"These impersonations are getting impressive," wrote Nehuen Salina.



Comedian Sainsbury uses Snapchat's face-swap feature to copy the former deputy leader lampooning her as a panini-eating cafe lover.