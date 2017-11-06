Hawke's Bay Police are investigating two further indecent assaults against women in public places that occurred in Napier and Havelock North yesterday morning.

Last week police said they were investigating a spate of sexual assaults in Napier Hill, Taradale and Havelock North. Police were unsure if they were connected.

All of the assaults, however, were committed by lone man who escaped on foot.

A police spokesperson said at approximately 8:45am yesterday a woman walking on Burns Rd in Napier was approached by a young man and indecently assaulted, before he ran away towards Battery Rd.

Following this at around 9:55am a woman walking on Iona Road in Havelock North was indecently assaulted by a young man who ran away down Breadalbane Rd.

Hawke's Bay Area Commander Inspector Dave Greig said police were very concerned by the offending.

"We are investigating each assault thoroughly and have a team of investigators working to establish whether there is any connection between them. We are very focused on supporting the victims of this offending and on finding the person or persons responsible for these assaults."

Hawke's Bay police were particularly interested in seeking the assistance of the public to identify the man in images released this afternoon.

Enquiry head Detective Sergeant Jason Crowe described the man in the images as a person of interest in relation to the assault that occurred on Burns Road yesterday.

"It's important that we identify and speak to this person as quickly as possible as we believe that he has information relevant to the investigation. If you recognise him please contact Hawke's Bay CIB as soon as you can," he said.

Police also want to hear from anyone who was in the Burns Rd or Iona Rd areas around the time of the assaults on Sunday morning and who may have seen anything that could assist the investigation.

"Information provided by members of the community will be critical to resolving these offences and preventing further assaults.

"If you think you have relevant information, please contact Hawke's Bay Police as soon as possible," " Inspector Greig said.

"If you are approached by a man in a manner such as this, try to shout and scream, because the more noise you make, the more people will notice.

"If you become a victim, ring 111 as soon as you can, and if you think you've witnessed any suspicious behaviour within the Napier Hill, Taradale or Havelock North areas over the last month or so, please don't hesitate to call Police," Detective Sergeant Crowe said.

People with information can ring Hawke's Bay CIB on 06 211 3872 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 if they wish to remain anonymous.

When walking alone at night police advise to keep to well-lit areas, keep valuables close, keep cell phones at hand, walk close to the gutter and walk facing traffic.