Residents in Alexandra have been told to stay indoors due to heavy smoke from a large scrub fire.

Five Fire Service crews from Alexandra, Clyde, Omakau, and rural fire staff and their tankers from Alexandra and Blackstone are at the scene of the large scrub fire in the Aronui Road area in Alexandra.

Police told people to avoid the area while emergency services attend to the blaze. Police and ambulance are at the scene as a precaution.

The fire is in a steep, rocky gully and is now largely contained, although there is still a risk it could flare up and spread into a built-up area.

Advertisement

Police asked residents in the Aronui Road and Kamaka Crescent to stay inside their homes and close their windows and doors, due to heavy smoke in the area.