An Auckland woman is unimpressed that "Tonga" was spray painted on her car after Saturday night's controversial league match in Hamilton.

Gaewyn Copeland didn't even watch the game from her Mt Albert home and although she knew there was a game happening she never thought she would become embroiled in the aftermath.

Copeland said she was shocked to wake up on Sunday morning and find her humble silver Holden Astra - parked outside her home well away from the game's atmosphere - spray painted with the word "Tonga" after the big game which saw fights break out in several parts of the country including South Auckland.

While the graffiti paled in comparison to last week's chaos in which 200 people were involved in a brawl in Otara on Thursday and four people were arrested during Saturday's game in Hamilton, it was still an unwanted surprise.

Auckland woman Gaewyn Copeland's was targeted by Tongan league fans after Saturday night's game in Hamilton. Photo/Supplied

"I just think it's disgraceful. I haven't had a cry or anything like that about it. I'm not an angry person but I just think that maybe [the violence] was not just in South Auckland [as reported].

"These problems are happening all over Auckland ... everyone that has seen the car is quite shocked about it."

Copeland said she'd heard about the clashes between supporters on Saturday night before leaving the house on Sunday morning and wasn't expecting it to affect her in Mt Albert, about 100km away from where the game was played.

"Even though Tonga won the game, the Tongans helped themselves to wooden bats and all sorts of stuff and there was a real old ding dong there, the worst that they have ever seen."

She was now deciding how to get rid of the spray paint from the car to try to avoid a $400 insurance excess to get the car repainted.

She said it was also disappointing as she wasn't even interested in watching any of the league games.