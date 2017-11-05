A Waikato woman who left animals, including several cats, with life-threatening injuries has been banned from owning any more for the next five years.

Lai Toy was last week sentenced in the Hamilton District Court after being found guilty on several charges of failing to ensure animals in her care received treatment. Many had to be put down.

The charges relate to a number of animals, including cats and a goat, examined by SPCA inspectors and veterinarians at Toy's Waharoa property between July 8 and August 3, 2015.

One goat had allegedly been hit by a car and was found by a vet to have a fracture near its front right elbow. Euthanasia was recommended due to the nature of the injury and to end the severe pain being suffered by the goat.

Toy protested the opinions by two vets who recommended euthanasia and became so unco-operative and hostile that police were called after she demanded a third veterinary opinion.

A black and white domestic short hair cat seized under a search warrant was found by a vet to be underweight and dehydrated, suffering from kidney disease and severe painful dental disease, and displayed obvious lameness when walking.

X-rays confirmed two untreated fractures to the right hind leg estimated to have been present for at least eight weeks, possibly longer. The pain experienced by an animal with a limb fracture would be a level of 3-4 out of 4 on the Colorado State University Feline Acute Pain Scale.

The cat had to be put down due to its declining health.



Further cats were seized, three of which were found to be suffering from two forms of oral disease - periodontal (gum) disease and tooth resorption. Since treatment, two of the cats have been under the care of SPCA Waikato and are now available for adoption.



A cow with an eye injury was also found on Toy's property but was identified as belonging to Toy's associate, Billy Tui. Tui was convicted of failing to provide veterinary treatment that alleviated pain or distress being suffered by the cow on September 25, 2017.



Toy was sentenced to 300 hours' community work and nine months' supervision, including attendance of any programmes recommended by probation. She was ordered to pay $2000 reparations, $500 towards legal costs and to forfeit ownership of the two cats currently in the care of SPCA Waikato.

SPCA CEO Andrea Midgen says she is pleased that the sentence includes appropriate treatment and supervision to prevent reoffending.



"With some offenders education doesn't work and reoffending is highly likely, and we're pleased this sentence recognises this and is tailored to the offender with the aim of effectively reducing reoffending," said Midgen.



"Our challenge is securing meaningful sentences for offenders who have unacceptable attitudes or misguided beliefs regarding animal welfare. At the end of the day, we support any measures that give offenders access to appropriate treatment and supervision to prevent reoffending and save innocent animals from harm."