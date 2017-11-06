A Rotorua mother has described the horrifying moment her daughter yelled down the phone that she was about to be attacked before her assailants laughed and ended the call.

The mother of a 15-year-old attacked on Old Quarry Rd last Monday, less than an hour before the attack on two girls in the same area reported by the Rotorua Daily Post on Saturday, has spoken out about the incident.

"She was leaving school and I was on the phone to her so I heard the whole thing.

"It was one of the most horrible things a parent could hear - I was screaming down the phone, she yelled 'Mum, I'm about to get stepped out' then I heard one of her attackers laughing, saying 'I got your phone' then they hung up."

She said the attackers, three girls, were kicking and punching her daughter in the head.

"It was three girls but there were others gathered around so my daughter was scared that if she fought back, more would jump in."

She was concussed and still has a black eye, a week later.

"I don't have a car so I was frantically trying to find my shoes, we don't live far away so I was running down the street.

"I was running for my daughter's life."

The mother, who asked that she and her daughter remain anonymous, said when she arrived the attackers had fled and her daughter was in a car with two people who had stopped the attack.

"I am so grateful to those people, they saved her. It could have been so much worse if they hadn't stepped in.

"The police arrived at our house 20 minutes later and while they were there another attack was called in over their radio."

She said her daughter was too afraid to return to school, or go out anywhere by herself.

"I'm so angry. My girl is usually the one trying to stop fights, she's the one who stands up for other people. She's never been attacked like this before.

"She's returning to her normal self at home, but she won't go back to school. I don't have a vehicle so I can't drive her and she refuses to walk. I don't blame her.

"I only wished the police got there sooner to catch these girls because they went on to hurt others, and they're still out there. That's the terrifying part."