Two police officers, one a high-ranking inspector, allegedly kidnapped a teenage boy and threatened him with a rape charge in an attempt to end an underage love affair, a court has heard.

Inspector Hurimoana Dennis and Sergeant Vaughan Perry are both on trial in the High Court at Auckland before a jury and Justice Edwin Wylie for allegedly kidnapping a then 17-year-old.

The teen was in a relationship with his then 15-year-old girlfriend, with both living at their parents' homes in Auckland, during early 2015.

However, in March "things somewhat blew up" as the boy's family grew concerned about the nature of the relationship, Crown prosecutor Brian Dickey said during his opening address.

The teenage boy's mother also filed a formal complaint with police about her son, alleging he was having a sexual relationship with a minor.

However, Detective Sergeant Neil Hilton, the officer tasked with the complaint, determined that no charges should be laid.

Later on May 5, Dennis, a family friend, organised to have the 17-year-old picked up by another officer and taken to the Auckland Central Police Station.

While there the teen was booked and processed by Perry, the duty custody sergeant, and Dennis as if he had been arrested.

The teen was initially placed in an interview room where he felt he was "not in a position to get up and leave", Dickey said.

"He was told he would go to Australia and start a new life or be charged with statutory rape," Dickey said.

Vaughan Perry, when he was a community constable in Blockhouse Bay. Photo / Amos Chapple Vaughan Perry, when he was a community constable in Blockhouse Bay. Photo / Amos Chapple

Dennis allegedly told the 17-year-old that he would "take him down to the cells and charge him with rape" before spending the night in the cells ahead of a court appearance the following day.

"He was treated as if he was arrested or was to be detained by the New Zealand Police," Dickey.

The mock arrest saw the teen believe his details were being entered into the police's database for offenders, while his clothes were also removed, the court heard.

A yellow coloured wrist band was also placed on the teen, which is police practice for those arrested prior to appearing in court, Dickey said.

The teen was later placed in a locked cell by Dennis, Dickey added.

"I'm going to keep you in here and you're going to court charged with rape," the prosecutor said Dennis told the boy, who was "extremely distressed" at being "threatened by a police officer, a senior police officer".

The teen accepted the offer to move to Australia and was escorted to Auckland Airport and placed on a plane to meet relatives in Sydney.

Dickey said the teen's time in Sydney was "pretty unhappy" as he was separated from his immediate family and girlfriend.

His passport and phone were also confiscated, stranding him in Australia, Dickey said.

However, the teen devised a plan to get his passport back and return to New Zealand by telling his Sydney relatives that he needed it to start a bank account in New South Wales, Dickey said.

Dennis was stood down in September 2015 shortly after a complaint was laid by the teenage boy.

The trial continues.