A man on board a flight says a drone passed so close it was only metres beneath a plane as it came into land at Auckland Airport last night.

Police are concerned a drone interfered with at least two flights last night - one as it was making its final approach to the runway.

A stunned passenger said he was looking at the fireworks lighting up the night sky across the city when he spotted a drone pass around 30m under the plane.

"I remember thinking that's cutting it pretty close," he told the Herald.

Police said police were called to a report that a drone, flying at around 300m, interfered with the approach of an incoming flight around 9pm.

A second report of a drone being flown in controlled airspace, at around 200m, was received at 9.40pm, police said.

Police today reminded drone operators of their responsibility to comply with Civil Aviation rules.