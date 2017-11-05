If you want to make the most of Guy Fawkes this year, there are plenty of firework displays you can head along to.

However, after a handful of firework-related incidents where people have been injured over the weekend, emergency services were urging those attending fireworks displays to enjoy the displays in a "safe and responsible" way.

"For some people, and animals, the booms and sparkles of fireworks can make it worrying and distressing," police said in a statement.

Today is the official day to celebrate Guy Fawkes night, but many Kiwis have been letting off fireworks over the past week.

The occasion typically kept emergency services around the country busy, and this year was no different.

A 20-year-old man was rushed to Southland Hospital with serious face injuries after being hit directly in the eye with a firework on Saturday night.

The man was taken from just north of Gore, to Southland Hospital in Invercargill in the early hours of Sunday.

Earlier in the night a male fell into a bonfire in Pukekohe, south of Auckland, suffering serious injuries.

Six people, including a four-year-old boy, were injured on Friday night when a church fireworks display went wrong.

Mason Timaloa had burns to his arm and abdomen area and had surgery at Christchurch Hospital on Saturday to prevent infection. He has now back home and back to his normal self, his family said.

For those wanting to head along to some organised, safe Guy Fawkes fun tonight, there were many displays to choose from around the country.

Christchurch

People in Christchurch can enjoy a display on the New Brighton Pier. Gates open at 7pm and the display itself will fire into action just after 9pm. Movie buffs might also be pleased to discover music for the display would be Star Wars themed to celebrate it's 40th anniversary.

Palmerston North

Anzac Park is the place to be for Palmerston North residents tonight. The park will go off with a bang at 9pm and spectators were encouraged to head to the riverbank or nearby Esplanade to view the display.

Waiuku, south Auckland

Those on the outskirts of Auckland could head along to Waiuku's 'Blast to the Past' event. Fireworks will be paired with live entertainment, a huge craft and food market and kids carnival. Fireworks will start around 8.45pm.