Australia won't take up New Zealand's offer to take some of the refugees stuck on Manus Island.

But Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and her Australian counterpart Malcolm Turnbull have emerged from a two-hour brunch meeting to both describe the two countries' relationship as "family".

The two leaders even managed to bond over DJing (Ardern) and rapping (Turnbull) and the Australian PM confiding his mother had previously lived in Hamilton, which is where Ardern hails from.

Speaking after their meeting, Ardern said she was making her first visit as PM to Australia, which reflected the strength of the relationship.

Advertisement

She knew the relationship with Turnbull would be "strong and genuine", and she wanted to strengthen that before Apec.

That was particularly true on issues like TPP11.

"We are family," Ardern said, thanking Turnbull for his advocacy on behalf of Kiwi expats in Australia.

Ardern said some issues discussed today had been "challenging", and she had invited Turnbull to "join me for some fishing" in New Zealand.

Asked about the refugee crisis on Manus Island, Ardern said she renewed NZ's offer to take 150 refugees from Manus and Nauru.

"New Zealand holds an obligation... to take refugees... we firmly keep that on the table. It is a very genuine offer.

"We of course do not have the same circumstances that are operating in Australia."

Turnbull thanked Ardern for renewing the offer to take refugees.

He said softening of border protection policies under Australian Labor had resulted in people smuggling and children in detention.

"Since then, the boats have stopped... there are no children in detention," he said.

"Many of those people smugglers were trying to get people to New Zealand. New Zealand benefits from the strong border protection policies that we have."

With regard to Manus Island, Turnbull said 1250 people could well be settled in the US. That was the priority, and after that was worked through other offers could be assessed.

Turnbull said the alternative to strong border protection was people smuggling and people drowning at sea.

Ardern said she would not consider making the offer directly to Papua New Guinea, saying that was because the offer to Australia was still under consideration.

"We want our offer to remain on the table."

Turnbull said Australia was "very generous" in terms of taking refugees - but he stressed Australia determines who it takes in.

Turnbull said the "offer would not be taken up at this time".

Meanwhile, Ardern was asked about the saga that saw Labour MP Chris Hipkins implicated in the citizenship saga in Australia that cost Barnaby Joyce his position as Australian deputy prime minister.

Both Ardern and Turnbull say there has been no damage to the relationship, with both stressing their personal connection today.

Turnbull says, "we hit it off well". He told Ardern he is aware of her past efforts as a DJ, and says he recently made an attempt at rapping.

Ardern was born in Hamilton, and Turnbull's mother lived there too, Turnbull says.

The Australian PM was also asked about the deportation of NZ citizens to their homeland. and the possibility that Kiwis could pay more there for tertiary education in Australia.

He said he "understands" the criticism, and he respects New Zealand's rights to manage its affairs.

"I know New Zealand respects our right to do the same on this side of the ditch."

An enduring bond

Earlier Turnbull said the enduring bond and partnership between the two countries was extremely important, and referenced recent commemorations to mark ANZAC operations.

"Again and again, Australians and New Zealanders put their lives on the line and paid the ultimate sacrifice... 100 years ago and today now in the Middle East."



Turnbull said Australia and NZ trainers based in Iraq were helping forces there defeat Isis.

"It is a great history. Shared history. Shared values... we are family."

Turnbull said the TPP, anti-terror efforts, threats to regional security and North Korea were all discussed.

He told Ardern her understanding of the Pacific was "second to none", referencing her father's placement as New Zealand's high commissioner in Niue.

Turnbull said Australia was much larger than NZ, but had "so much to learn" from NZ, including efficient public administration and policy development.

"I have always... looked across to New Zealand as an example of good government, good administration and innovation."

Earlier today, before the brunch meeting, Turnbull told Ardern he kayaked on the harbour.

He asked if she kayaked and she replied that she paddle boarded.

Turnbull famously went kayaking with former PM John Key during his stay at Turnbull's private resident on Point Piper.

Breaking ranks on Manus Island

Earlier, an Australian government backbencher broke ranks to support sending refugees to New Zealand.

More than 600 refugees have barricaded themselves in the mothballed detention centre, which closed on Tuesday.

"We should give consideration to what New Zealand is offering," former immigration minister Kevin Andrews told Sky News on Sunday.

"It's a difficult problem but we should not rule out any particular solution."

He acknowledged there were concerns about a New Zealand refugee resettlement deal establishing a pull factor for people making boat journeys or becoming a back door to Australia.

But Andrews said if a deal could be crafted to work around those issues it should be given thorough consideration.

- Additional reporting NZN