A painting of Jacinda Ardern in the style of one of the world's most iconic artworks has won first prize in a Whanganui region art contest.
The oil painting - a fake Moana Lisa transposed with the new Prime Minister's face - has come out on top at the 2017 Mangaweka Fakes & Forgeries exhibition on Saturday.
Ironically, local National MP Ian McKelvie presented the prizes.
Victoria Heatherbell, of Dunedin, produced the artwork, which features fern trees and picturesque scenery in its background.
Advertisement