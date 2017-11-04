A painting of Jacinda Ardern in the style of one of the world's most iconic artworks has won first prize in a Whanganui region art contest.

The oil painting - a fake Moana Lisa transposed with the new Prime Minister's face - has come out on top at the 2017 Mangaweka Fakes & Forgeries exhibition on Saturday.

Ironically, local National MP Ian McKelvie presented the prizes.

Victoria Heatherbell, of Dunedin, produced the artwork, which features fern trees and picturesque scenery in its background.