Three people were hospitalised after being stabbed during a fight in Hamilton during the early hours of this morning.

Detective Sergeant Andre Kavanagh said the stabbings occurred during a fight between two groups outside a bar on Hood St about 1.30am.

"An altercation between two groups has resulted in all three members of one group being admitted to Waikato Hospital with injuries, which Police believe were caused by a knife or sharp object," he said.

All three had since been discharged from hospital.

Kavanagh said the offenders left in a blue Ford Falcon that was parked outside the Square Leg Bar on Hood St.

He said police would like to talk to anyone who saw the altercation or any other threatening behaviour in Hood St over night.

Call Hamilton Police Station on 07 858 6200 or anonymously with Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 if you have information.