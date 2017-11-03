A woman whose brother was murdered defending his son from paedophile Phillip John Smith has revealed she's taken up shooting and says she never misses when she imagines Smith is in front of the target.

The woman, who can only be named as Lynda, told Fairfax the horrific crime in 1995 tore her family apart. Her younger brother took his own life four years later and just 18 months after that the siblings' mother "died of a broken heart".

"The toll is indescribable. You just think you're going okay, and then you see him in the news. It brings all the grief back, and all the horrible memories."

Smith had been molesting her 13-year-old nephew prior to the killing and her brother was trying to protect the boy from Smith when he was stabbed 19 times.

She told Fairfax claims by Smith that keeping him in the high-security section of Auckland Prison caused him "stress, low mood, insomnia and considerable frustration" and breached his human rights - were "bullsh**".

"The only human right he should have is to breathe ... There's no soul or being to him, there's nothing in him, nothing.

"I don't have any pity or mercy for him, none. I wish he'd just vanish off the face of the earth."

Smith fled to Rio de Janeiro while on temporary release from jail in 2014. He was put in maximum security prison after being caught and taken back to New Zealand.

In June, Smith won a $3500 government payout after Justice Edwin Wylie ruled that Corrections had ignored his "fundamental right to freedom of expression" by forbidding him from wearing a toupee.

Lynda said she "wouldn't be surprised if he tries to sue police for kidnapping him from Brazil".

Smith's alleged suffering was nothing compared to what her family had been through, she told Stuff.

Her nephew who Smith had abused still suffered from anxiety and depression, but was "doing better" and had a partner. He was now aged in his 30s and lived overseas.