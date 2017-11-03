Police have confirmed one person is dead after a vehicle collision just north of Towai in Northland.

Sergeant Daniel Cleaver said the crash was near a sharp bend just north of the Towai Tavern.

Traffic was to be detoured onto Akarama Rd then Ruapekapeka Rd.

The diversion was only suitable for cars and light vehicles only. All heavy traffic was to be stopped and would have to wait on the side of the road.

The crash involved multiple vehicles.

At this stage the only available diversion for heavy vehicles is taking the alternate State Highway 15 route from Kaikohe or Whangarei.

The Serious Crash Unit is attending the incident.

More to come.