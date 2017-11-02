A Deaf Blacks rugby player has been found not guilty of rape after being accused of attacking a woman he stopped to help following a car crash.

A jury on Friday cleared Christian Edward Grey, 36, of the three charges after his trial in Hamilton District Court this week.

Grey, who is profoundly deaf, said he had consensual sex with the woman after she argued with her partner following a crash in Fairview Downs, Hamilton, in November last year.

After the jury delivered its decision, Judge Merelilna Burnett confirmed Grey had previously been convicted of rape, but that information was not available to the jury.

