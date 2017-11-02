A Hamilton boy is recovering after a high school prank went seriously wrong on Wednesday and left him with a deep wound on his leg.

Students have told the Herald the incident involving six girls wearing nothing but underpants and helmets was part of an annual streaking event.

End of year school pranks are something of a global tradition, ranging from the classic undie run to more sinister schemes.

We've looked at a lengthy list of the stunts that have enraged Kiwi teachers and made headlines over the years and distilled it to find five of the best - or worst - pranks

An IT whiz at Rangitoto College earned himself a trip to the principal's office in 2015 when he created a bogus news report, announcing the school would be closed due to Cyclone Pam.

The youth posted it on his Facebook page and within an hour it had gone viral.

About 250 students failed to turn up to class - up 3 per cent on normal Monday absences.

Back in 2000 a radio DJ also wreaked havoc with school attendance when he encouraged children to skip school as part of a fictitious National Wagging Day.

The DJ from Channel Z, which is now Kiwi FM, was believed responsible for one school losing half of its fifth form.

Three Auckland Grammar School boys had to apologise to the headmistress of St Cuthbert's College after trying to kidnap three students from the school.

Video of the prank in 2013 showed the boys jumping out of a van and chasing the girls for several metres.

Criminal charges were not laid against the boys.

A fairly standard end of year prank carried out just yesterday by Rotorua Boys' High School students riled the principal of another school.

Students roam in their underwear near John Paul College in end of year undies run. Photo / Stephen Parker Students roam in their underwear near John Paul College in end of year undies run. Photo / Stephen Parker

Around 30 Rotorua Boys' High students were seen running along the city streets towards John Paul College about 11am yesterday wearing only their underwear.

While such end of year pranks have become common in schools around the country, John Paul College principal Patrick Walsh was furious at the half-naked antics.

Last, but certainly not least was a 2014 gag when students at a Greytown College put their school on the market - at least for a day.

Teachers and students arriving at Kuranui College on the last day of the school year were startled to discover a "For Sale - Kuranui College" advertising sign at the school's entrance.

Year-13 students at Kuranui College play an end-of-year prank by having a sign made suggesting the school is up for sale. Photo / Andrew Bonallack Year-13 students at Kuranui College play an end-of-year prank by having a sign made suggesting the school is up for sale. Photo / Andrew Bonallack

The sign invited offers for the decile 5 college, fooling teachers as well as other students.