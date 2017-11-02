Six people have been arrested for disorderly behaviour and possession of offensive weapons in the Auckland suburb of Otara tonight.

A police spokeswoman said the group were allegedly armed with poles and sticks and were part of a crowd of between 150 and 200 people.

The arrests follow several days of violence in the leadup to a crucial Rugby League World Cup game in Hamilton between Samoa and Tonga.

Video has circulated online of a mass street brawl in nearby Otahuhu, and there have also been reports of violence in Otara.

The spokeswoman could not confirm if those arrested were rugby league fans.

There is an increased police presence in the area and roads have been closed to limit people driving into the town centre.

Several people have called police about rowdy behaviour in the area.

