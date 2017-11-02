Bill English has revealed the roles his MPs will hold as National "pushes the button on Opposition" - saying the party will use its size to frustrate progress for the new Government.

Parliament resumes next week and English today announced the portfolios he has assigned to his team, including a big promotion for Judith Collins.

"You should expect more tension and more pressure in the Parliament, and particularly through the select committee process. Because we are the dominant select committee party," English said.

"And that is going to make a difference to how everything runs - it's not our job to make this place run for an incoming Government that is a minority.

"You will get to understand that it is a minority Government with a majority Opposition, and the Greens as the support party. That is how we are going to run it...we have no obligation to smooth [Labour's] path. None whatsoever."

Labour and NZ First Coalition have 55 votes combined, compared with National's 56. However, when the Green Party - supporting the Government on confidence and supply - is added there is a clear majority.

English attacked the Labour-led Government on a number of fronts, labelling its thinking on social policy "pre-internet" and saying current employment and construction figures would be a benchmark of success.

"If this is poor performance then all they have to do is exceed it."

The major portfolios have largely been assigned to their former ministers, including Finance to Steven Joyce, Education to Nikki Kaye, Health to Jonathan Coleman, and Justice to Amy Adams.

Waimakariri MP Matt Doocey will hold the newly-created position of spokesman for Mental Health. Doocey worked in mental healthcare management before entering Parliament in 2014.

Major changes include Judith Collins picking up Transport, previously held by Simon Bridges. Bridges picks up the crucial task of being spokesman on Immigration, and also Economic and Regional Development and Immigration.

English said Collins had performed very well since getting back into Cabinet.

"I think Phil Twyford will find her way of doing business suits Opposition."

Amy Adams drops Housing, which is picked up by Michael Woodhouse, who also gets Social Housing. In return Adams gets Woodhouse's old portfolio of Workplace Relations and Safety, including Pike River.

English said he wanted Adams and her "crystal clear legal mind" in Workplace Relations.

"It is probably one of the most concerning of the Government's economic policies - a reversion to pre-1990 industrial relations models."

Louise Upston has picked up Social Development from Anne Tolley. Simon O'Connor picks up Corrections, which was held by Upston.

Nick Smith no longer has Environment or Building and Construction. He now holds Forestry and Aquaculture. Scott Simpson, who was the former Environment Minister, is now National's spokesman in that portfolio.

English said Smith had done a great job in housing, despite the criticism he got in that role.

"He and I would both be of the view it is time to move to something else," English said, adding he thinks Smith will see out the term.

There are big promotions for Chris Bishop, picking up Police and Youth, and Todd Muller, who gets Climate Change and Crown/Maori Relations.

Treaty Negotiations and Maori Development have gone to Nuk Korako.

English will be spokesman for National Security, while deputy leader Paula Bennett will hold Children, Women and Social Investment. Joyce holds Finance and Infrastructure, with Gerry Brownlee spokesman for Foreign Affairs, Fisheries, and Land Information.

He said he didn't know how many of his MPs planned to leave Parliament over the next term, saying those decisions were theirs to make, but none had indicated plans to leave.

"All I can say is I have been impressed by the enthusiasm of our MPs who have the choice to leave to stay."

What they get

• Bill English - National Security (previously National Security and Intelligence, Ministerial Services)

• Paula Bennett - Children, Women, Social Investment (previously State Services, Women, Tourism, Police, Climate Change Issues)

• Steven Joyce - Finance, Infrastructure (previously Finance and Infrastructure)

• Gerry Brownlee - Foreign Affairs, Fisheries, Land Information (previously Foreign Affairs and Earthquake Commission)

• Simon Bridges - Shadow leader of the House, Economic and Regional Development, Immigration (previously Economic Development Development, Transport, Communications, Associate Finance)

• Amy Adams - Justice, Workplace Relations and Safety, including Pike River (previously Justice, Courts, Social Housing, Social Investment, HNZC, Associate Finance)

• Jonathan Coleman - Health, Sport and Recreation (previously Health, Sport and Recreation)

• Chris Finlayson - Shadow Attorney General, Commerce, GCSB, NZSIS (previously Attorney-General, Treaty of Waitangi Negotiations, NZSIS, GCSB, Associate Maori Development)

• Judith Collins - Transport, Revenue (previously Revenue, Energy and Resources, Ethnic Communities)

• Michael Woodhouse - Housing, Social Housing (previously Immigration, Workplace Relations and Safety, ACC)

• Nathan Guy - Primary Inustries (previously Primary Industries, Civil Defence, Associate Economic Development)

• Nikki Kaye - Education (previously Education and Youth)

• Todd McClay - Trade, State Services (previously Trade, State Owned Enterprises)

• Paul Goldsmith - Tertiary, Arts, Culture and Heritage (previously Tertiary Education, Science and Innovation, Regulatory Reform)

• Louise Upston - Social Development (previously Corrections, Associate Education, Associate Primary Industries, Associate Tertiary Education)

• Anne Tolley - Nominated for Deputy Speaker (previously Children, Social Development, Local Government)

• David Carter - State Owned Enterprises

• Nick Smith - Forestry, Aquaculture (previously Environment, Building and Construction)

• Maggie Barry - Conservation (previously Arts, Culture and Heritage, Conservation, Seniors)

• Alfred Ngaro - Courts, Community and Voluntary Sector, Pacific Peoples (previously Pacific Peoples, Community and Voluntary Sector, Associate Children, Associate Housing)

• Mark Mitchell - Defence (previously Defence, Land Information, Associate Justice)

• Nicky Wagner - Disability Issues (previously Greater Christchurch Regeneration, Disability Issues, Associate Tourism, Associate Conservation, Associate Health)

• Jacqui Dean - Tourism, Small Business (previously Commerce and Consumer Affairs, Small Business, Associate ACC, Associate Local Government)

• David Bennett - Food Safety, Racing, Associate Immigration (previously Veterans' Affairs, Food Safety, Racing)

• Tim Macindoe - ACC (previously Customs, Associate Education, Associate Transport)

• Scott Simpson - Environment, Planning (previously Statistics, Associate Environment, Associate Immigration)

• Jami-Lee Ross - Senior Whip, Local Government, Associate Transport

• Barbara Kuriger - Biosecurity, Rural Communities, Junior Whip

• Matt Doocey - Greater Christchurch Regeneration, Mental Health, Third Whip

• Kanwaljit Singh Bakshi - Internal Affairs, Associate Police

• Melissa Lee - Broadcasting, Communications and Digital Media, Ethnic Affairs

• Jonathan Young - Energy and Resources

• Joanne Hayes - Whanau Ora, Associate Children

• Ian McKelvie - Seniors, Veterans

• Simon O'Connor - Corrections

• Jian Yang - Statistics, Associate Ethnic Affairs

• Andrew Bayly - Building Regulation, Associate Commerce

• Chris Bishop - Police, Youth

• Sarah Dowie - Early Childhood Education

• Brett Hudson - ICT, Government Digital Services

• Nuk Korako - Treaty of Waitangi Negotiations, Maori Development

• Todd Muller - Climate Change, Crown/Maori Relations

• Parmjeet Parmar - Science and Innovation

• Shane Reti - Data, Associate Health

• Alastair Scott - Customs, Associate Regional Development

• Stuart Smith - Civil Defence, Earthquake Commission