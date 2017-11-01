The Court of Appeal has dismissed a defamation claim brought by the wife of the late millionaire hotelier Earl Hagaman against former Labour leader Andrew Little.

Lani Hagaman and her husband sued Little for $2.3 million at a hearing in April this year and later filed an appeal shortly before Earl Hagaman's death in May.

Little said he was pleased with the decision and would not comment further.

The case stemmed from comments Little made in a press release and subsequent radio and television interviews in April last year about Hagaman's $100,000 donation to the National Party.

The donation was made a month before his company, Scenic Hotel Group, was awarded a contract to operate Niue's Matavai luxury resort. The High Court jury cleared Little of defaming Mrs Hagaman but was unable to reach a full decision in regard to Mr Hagaman.

The jury found on one of six causes of action that Little had defamed Hagaman but couldn't reach a majority decision on whether the defence of qualified privilege applied.

Mrs Hagaman took that to the Court of Appeal, but on Thursday the court said the defamation claim had not survived Mr Hagaman's death and there was "no conclusive answer on that cause of action".

His estate must pay costs for the appeal.

